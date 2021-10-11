Authorities search for car used in Bartholomew drive-by shooting

Bartholomew County deputies are searching for a suspect’s vehicle after a drive-by shooting on Tyler Drive.

According to reports from the sheriff’s department, several shots were fired from a 9 mm gun Saturday and it is possible that two people were inside the blue, four-door vehicle.

Sheriff Matt Myers says that there several people in the area at the time of the shooting, including children. No one was injured.

Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant could be helpful. If you have any information, you can call Detective Will Kinman at 812-565-5926 or you can call the sheriff’s department tip line at 812-379-1712. Information can be left anonymously.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.