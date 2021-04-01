Authorities: Operation Columbus Day wrapped up major drug ring

Authorities say that they have broken up a major drug trafficking ring in the Columbus area.

In what they are calling Operation Columbus Day, U.S. Attorney John E. Childress announced more than 60 arrests, 36 people indicted at the federal level, 114 pounds of methamphetamine has been confiscated, along with heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and 115 firearms. Childress said that 24 defendants have been convicted already for federal drug, firearms and in some cases immigration charges in the more than 2-year-long investigation.

He credited the cooperation of agencies including Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, Columbus and Seymour police, the federal DEA and postal inspectors.

DEA Special Agent In Charge Michael Gannon explained the impact.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers said this is the largest operation of its kind in county history.

Columbus Police Chief Mike Richardson credited the officers, deputies and agents on the street.

Photo: Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers, Deputy Prosecutor Greg Long and Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress listen to Columbus Police Chief Mike Richardson talk about Operation Columbus Day on March 31st. WRB Photo