Authorities investigating possible Decatur County tornado

A tornado may have touched down in Decatur County during last night's storms. Media reports from Cincinnati say that local law enforcement confirmed a touchdown occurred in southern Decatur County around 9 p.m. last night between Westport and Millhousen.

Decatur County Emergency Management says that they will be out today to view and to verify any damage reports found after day light. If you had any damage, you should contact the agency at 812-663-2004 or email [email protected]