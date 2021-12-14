Authorities investigating Elizabethtown shooting

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Elizabethtown Monday night.

Few details have been released and the incident remains under investigation but according to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the town on a reported shooting.

A victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition is unknown.

Deputies made contact with a suspect who was then taken into custody.

Neither the suspect’s nor the victim’s names have been released by authorities.