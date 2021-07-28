Attempted murder charge filed in police shooting incident

A man who was shot by Columbus police last month is now facing an attempted murder charge for firing a shot at an officer, according to Indiana State Police.

The incident happened early on the morning of June 27th, when an out-of-town homeowner was alerted through remote security video that an unknown man was on his property. The homeowner called 911 and Columbus police were called to the home in the 3300 block of Woodland Parkway at about 4:12 a.m.

38-year-old Jacob D. Rice allegedly refused to comply with police commands and fired a shot at police, before he was shot once. Rice was taken to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

According to Indiana State Police, Rice was released from the hospital on July 19th and arrested on a warrant from an unrelated case. Rice is now being charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, theft of a firearm and theft of property over $750.