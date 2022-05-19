Attempted murder charge filed against Columbus teen

A Columbus teen is being accused of attempted murder after a shooting in downtown Columbus.

According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of Jackson Street at about 1:40 a.m. Friday morning on a report of shots fired. They found one person who had minor injuries.

Police soon found a vehicle that they believe was involved in the shooting but when they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver instead sped away. During a short pursuit, two handguns were thrown from the vehicle and recovered by police. The driver stopped near Third and Lindsey Street and police took 18-year-old Guage K. Berger into custody.

The Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges yesterday against Berger of Attempted Murder, Criminal Recklessness, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Handgun Without a License and Possession of a Controlled Substance.