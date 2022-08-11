Attempted murder charge added in Sunday shooting in Johnson County
A Johnson County man is being charged with attempted murder after a Sunday shooting near Morgantown.
Rescue workers and Johnson County deputies were called to the 6700 block of South Johnson County Road 800W at around 9 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting.
Deputies’ investigation led them to a Jennings County home near Elizabethtown where they arrested 19-year-old Nicholas R. Saunders of Morgantown on preliminary charges of aggravated battery for the Johnson County incident and Jennings County charges including resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief to a sheriff’s vehicle.
After review of the case by the Johnson County prosecutor, a probable cause affidavit was filed Tuesday by the sheriff’s department on an additional charge of attempted murder.
The victim, 38-year-old Jerry Jones of Morgantown was taken to an Indianapolis hospital and was in critical condition
19-year-old Miranda D. Lawson of Morgantown was also arrested after a search of a Morgan County home on a charge of false informing.