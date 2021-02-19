Attempt to run from traffic stop leads to arrest

A Columbus man was arrested on drug charges after he ran from a traffic stop, according to police reports.

The incident started at about 9:50 Thursday night when Columbus police stopped a vehicle near Ninth and Chestnut Streets. After officers spoke to the driver, 43-year-old Travis L. Salsman, of Columbus, he allegedly got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Officers chased him behind a home where he jumped a fence. They caught up to him shortly afterwards.

Police say Salsman had a suspended driver’s license and he was arrested. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside. He was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement on foot, and for possessing the marijuana and drug paraphernalia.