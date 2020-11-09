ASAP: Use of Narcan saves lives of overdose victims

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County is raising awareness of the importance of the life-saving drug Narcan, also known as Naloxone, during Narcan November.

Narcan can temporarily counteract the effects of opioid overdoses, providing time to get those who have overdosed to the hospital for further treatment. Molecules of the drug attach to opioid receptors in the body and can quickly get a victim breathing again if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.

The alliance is providing Narcan for free at the ASAP Hub from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. The Hub is located in the Doug Otto United Way Center at 1531 13th St. ASAP is also distributing yard signs with the slogan “Narcan Saves Lives.”

At 6 tomorrow night, ASAP will have an online discussion about the medication and how it works. You can find a link on the ASAP Hub Facebook Page. You can get more information online at ASAPNARCAN.org.

Other upcoming ASAP events related to Narcan use include: