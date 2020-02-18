ASAP to open Hub for public open house next week

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County will be opening up the Hub to the public next week with an open house.

The Hub has been operating for about six months in the Doug Otto United Way Center on 13th Street in Columbus, across the street from San Souci.

Nathan Walsh, director of the Hub, explained that the facility is meant to be a one-stop shop where people can get into recovery from drug and other addictions.

The Hub is meant to reduce barriers to get into recovery, to help those with addictions and their families live their best life, Walsh said.

He said the open house is one way to show how inviting the Hub is, but they have also put together a video on their website.

You can find the website at asapbc.org.

The open house will be Thursday, February 27th, starting at 4:30 p.m. with brief remarks at 5:15 p.m.

Walsh said if you can’t make it to the open house, you can stop by during their normal office hours for a tour.