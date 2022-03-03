ASAP to help Jennings, Jackson counties with substance use epidemic

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County is announcing a new partnership with the city of Seymour and the Jennings County Drug and Alcohol Task Force.

The alliance will use grant funding through the Family and Social Services Administration of Indiana to fund a community needs assessment and action plan for the two communities. The grant funding lasts through June of next year.

Sherri Jewett, ASAP’s Executive Director said the group is excited to begin formally working with Jackson and Jennings counties to fight the substance use disorder epidemic.

Seymour Mayor Matt Nicholson said ASAP will act in an advisory role, providing technical assistance in the community collaboration process, the needs assessment, and the action plan.