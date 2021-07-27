ASAP, Thrive Alliance partner for women’s Sober Living home

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County and Thrive Alliance are announcing a partnership to open the first local home for women in ASAP’ Sober Living program.

ASAP Sober Living has taken possession of the home. The goal is to have the first residents move in during the first week of August.

ASAP began operating sober living or recovery homes last year and now operates two men’s homes in Bartholomew County. The homes are meant to provide safe, structured, and sustainable housing for those starting their recovery from substance use disorder.

The new home was purchased with resources from a local private company, federal Community Development Block Grant funding through the City of Columbus, Horizon Bank, ASAP and Thrive Alliance.

For more information: www.asapbc.org/asapsoberliving/