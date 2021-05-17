ASAP providing outdoor NARCAN dose locations

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County is making it easier to save the life of someone suffering from an opioid overdose.

You are now able to find emergency overdose kits called NaloxBoxes in two outdoor locations in Columbus, at the Doug Otto United Way Center on 13th Street and at the Bartholomew County Public Library on 5th Street.

Each box is attached to the outside wall of the building and contains doses of NARCAN, a nasal spray delivering Naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Matthew Neville with ASAP said the goal is to make NARCAN readily available for those who need it. The agency plans to add more NaloxBoxes around the community.

The boxes are part of a partnership with OverDose Lifeline and the Family and Social Services Administrations Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

NARCAN is also available for free at the ASAP Hub, located in the Doug Otto United Way Building, at 1531 13th Street, during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.