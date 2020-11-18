ASAP offering Narcan training course tonight online

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County is raising awareness of the importance of the life-saving drug Narcan, also known as Naloxone, during Narcan November.

At 7 p.m. tonight, ASAP will have an online discussion about the signs of an opioid overdose and how to properly administer Narcan. You can find a link on the ASAP Hub Facebook Page. You can get more information online at ASAPNARCAN.org.

The alliance is providing Narcan for free at the ASAP Hub from 8:30 to 4 on weekdays. The Hub is located in the Doug Otto United Way Center at 1531 13th Street.