ASAP hoping holiday stress reduction workshop

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County will be holding a workshop on Tuesday to help you cope with holiday stress.

Skye Nicholson of Soul’s Truth Coaching will be leading the free community wellness workshop. It will be a 60 minute interactive session helping participants gain a better understanding of the stress cycle and how to improve your responses to it with a focus on holiday stress

The workshop will be from 6:00 to 7:00 pm Tuesday at the Bartholomew County Library, Red Room. Register at www.mybcpl.org/event/11974234.