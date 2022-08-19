ASAP holding walk/party to celebrate recovery

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County will be holding a Faces of Recovery – Stigma Awareness Walk and Party starting at 5 p.m. today at the Doug Otto United Way Center on 13th Street.

Allison Grimes, community outreach coordinator for ASAP, explains:

After the walk there will be a party at the center parking lot including free food, face-painting, games and activities for children, live music and inspirational guest speakers.