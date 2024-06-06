ASAP holding symposium today on Rethinking Wellness

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County is holding a symposium today to promote well-being and address the misuse of substances in the community.

The Rethinking Wellness symposium is part of ASAP’s initiative to raise awareness and increase education about the importance of people reevaluating their current health practices and adopting habits to improve their overall well-being.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Joel Bennett, president of Organizational Wellness & Learning Systems. 30 local employers and community organizations will be using a version of his curriculum to address overcoming stress and building resilience.

The symposium runs until 2 p.m. today at Ivy Tech’s Moravec Hall on Central Avenue.