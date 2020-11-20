ASAP closing Hub today due to spike in COVID-19

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County is temporarily closing the ASAP Hub due to the spike in local COVID-19 cases.

Doug Leonard, ASAP’s executive director, said that that the most responsible step is to close the physical location to help ensure the safety of clients and staff. ASAP plans to continue to monitor the local situation and will announce a return to normal when the COVID-19 spike ends.

As of today, the ASAP Hub will be operating remotely. Clients can visit the Hub online at asapbc.org and start a videocall from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or can fill out the contact form online and an ASAP Hub staff member will get back with you.

If you heed to reach the Hub you can call and leave a message at (812) 418-8705, and an ASAP Hub staff member will contact them.