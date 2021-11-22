ASAP, Centerstone holding dinner Wednesday at St. Peter’s

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress in Bartholomew County, Centerstone and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church will be holding a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday for the community.

The dinner will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Those participating should enter through Door B2.

Meals will be prepared by community recovery housing participants and treatment providers. Those will include Transformational Living Ministries, Oxford House, VOA Fresh Start and Groups Recover Together.

Guests can take home baskets including non-perishable Thanksgiving foods, clothing vouchers and donations. There will be a photo booth where families can take pictures together with Thanksgiving props. Groups will be handing out service information and harm reduction tools.

Organizers stress that giving back to the community and being of service to others is an important part of recovery.

The event is also made possible by donations from Mariah Peer Foods, Texas Roadhouse, and community members.