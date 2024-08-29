Arts Council calls for picnic table proposals

The Columbus Area Arts Council is looking for local artists to spruce up picnic tables to help Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County.

According to the arts council, the painted picnic tables will be displayed at the Heritage Fund’s upcoming Love Where you Live celebration. The tables will be auctioned off with proceeds going to benefit the Heritage Fund’s community fund.

The council is looking for four artists to enhance the classic wooden picnic tables. There will be space available to make the tables at the local Propeller maker space at the airport. And artists will have access to painting supplies at the center. Each artist will be paid $500 to cover their costs.

The deadline to submit your proposal is Wednesday. You can get more information here: https://www.artsincolumbus.org/artistoportunities