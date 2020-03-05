Arrest made on drug charges after U.S. 31 traffic stop

Bartholomew County deputies arrested two people after a traffic stop on U.S. 31 this week.

Deputies stopped the vehicle at about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 12000 block of North U.S. 31 and discovered that a passenger, 37-year-old John D. Wilson, of Westport was wanted on an out-of-county warrant for dealing marijuana. A police dog alerted to the smell of drugs in the vehicle and the driver, 51-year-old Lori R. Hawk of Edinburgh was found to be carrying marijuana and what appeared to be fentanyl.

Hawk was arrested on preliminary drug possession charges and Wilson was arrested on the outstanding warrant.