Arrest made in thefts from Seymour medical offices

Seymour police believe they have solved a series of burglaries a local medical offices, which had been going on for two weeks.

According to police department reports, officers investigated four of the burglaries between June 29th and July 14th, at two doctor’s offices, both on Medical Place. Police estimate losses of more than $10,000 including equipment taken and damage done. After developing a suspect, police served a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Haag Avenue on Thursday. They uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect, 19-year-old Jackson O. Allman of Seymour was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, theft and for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.