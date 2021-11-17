Arrest made in power tool theft from Seymour business

Seymour police have made an arrest after $3,400 in power tools were stolen from a local business.

According to Seymour Police reports, someone broke into the Seymour Manufacturing business on North Broadway Street after 3 a.m. on November 7th, taking battery-operated power tools. But the shop had video surveillance, allowing for a description of the suspect.

On Nov. 12th, an employee of the company followed a suspect who matched that description to a home at Fifth and Blish streets. Police arrived on scene and questioned a resident who denied being involved in the burglary as well as denied police access to search a shed on the property.

However, during an interview 22-year-old Jordan Ackeret of Seymour admitted to the burglary, police say. After obtaining a search warrant, police recovered Milwaukee and Ryobi power tools in the shed that had been taken from the business.

Ackeret was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary and theft.