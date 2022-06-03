Arrest Made in Pharmacy Burglary

Columbus Police Department (CPD) detectives arrested Brent D. Mullis of Columbus, in the burglary of a Columbus pharmacy that occurred on May 31st. CPD officers were initially dispatched to the Centerstone Pharmacy located at 720 N. Marr Road and were advised that medication and an undisclosed amount of money were stolen from the building.

During the investigation, detectives obtained security camera footage, which was shared with the public via local news outlets as well as social media. Following up on tips and information received from the public, officers made contact with Mullis on Wednesday.

A search warrant was executed in regards to the investigation and the suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

Mullis was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and charged with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.

He remains incarcerated on a 48-hour hold as the investigation continues.