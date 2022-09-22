Arrest made in November Jackson County murder

An arrest has been made in a murder last year in Jackson County.

According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, 58-year-old Lisha A. Branum of Seymour was found dead from a gunshot wound in her home in the 400 block of West County Road 1050N on Nov. 10th.

After many interviews and search warrants, the investigation led police to identify 25-year-old Brady A. Parrish, of Kurtz as a suspect. The prosecutor’s office filed a charge of murder against Parrish and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Deputies found that Parrish was in Kansas City, Missouri. Jackson County deputies worked with the city police department there to take Parrish into custody on Aug. 30th. He was extradited back to Indiana on Tuesday and is awaiting an initial hearing in the Jackson County Jail.

Sheriff Rick Meyer said that this has been a long and complex case. He praised the deputies for their hard work, saying this case is an example of excellent and diligent police work.