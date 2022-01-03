Arrest made after shots fired outside Seymour nightclub

A southern Indiana man was arrested in Seymour early on New Year’s Day after shots were fired near a nightclub.

According to reports from the Seymour Police Department, were officers were called to the 200 block of Broadway Street at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning after a driver reported the rear window of his taxi had been shot out while it was parked at the On The Rox club.

Witnesses directed officers to the west side of the building, pointing out a suspect who first tried to hide from police. But he was taken into custody and a firearm recovered.

Investigators discovered empty shell casings and a bullet was pulled from the headliner inside the taxi. Witnesses said that the man, identified as 36-year-old Christopher D. Bierly of Floyds Knobbs, fire two shots, one into the air and one into the taxi. Bierly told police that he didn’t know anything about the incident.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a weapon and possession of a handgun without a permit.

Police say no one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.