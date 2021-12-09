Armories to stop taking refugee donations on Friday

Donation collections at Indiana National Guard armories for Afghanistan refugees at Camp Atterbury will end this week.

Eight Indiana National Guard armories across the state were being used as collection sites, but they will stop collections Friday at 4 p.m. This comes as many of the people at Camp Atterbury get resettled in homes across the U.S.

As of December 1st, Camp Atterbury had more than one-point-six million items donated since September.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks Inc