Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Jennings County

Indiana State Police arrested an armed robbery suspect in Jennings County Thursday afternoon.

19-year-old David R. Eggert of Wabash is being accused of pulling a gun and taking money form a location in Vernon at about 1:28 yesterday afternoon. The sheriff’s department received the report that the suspect had fled the scene in a silver car and the suspect’s description was broadcast to local law enforcement.

About 20 minutes later a member of the State Police All Crimes Policing Unit stopped the car on U.S. 50 at the Jackson/Jennings County line. Police recovered a handgun as well as money, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Eggert was arrested on preliminary charges of robbery, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firarm without a permit, possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.