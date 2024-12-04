Area utilities issue boil water advisories

Some customers of Nashville Utilities and Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp. customers are under boil water advisories.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

Eastern Bartholomew Water Corporation says there has been a water outage for Heritage Heights Mobile Home park due to a break in a main water line. Once the water is restored customers will be under a boil water advisory until Friday at 4 p.m.

For more information, call the water utility at 812-526-9777.

In Nashville, the advisory comes after a malfunctioning hydrant had to be replaced.

According to the town, the hydrant was in the 1400 block of Old State Road 46. All residents and businesses in the vicinity are under a boil water advisory until 4 p.m. on Friday.

Affected addresses include:

801-1136 Eads Lane, 465-765 McGee Rd., 1610-1634 Jacob’s Lane, 637-935 Highland Dr., 204-1185 Tuck A Way Ridge, 223-243 Heimburger Lane, 646-802 Memorial Dr., 711-1040 Greasy Creek, 201- 214 Woods Trail/Lane, 75-276 Walls Rd., 836-2288 SR 46 E., 2115-2136 Fair Oaks Trail, 100-500 Wychwood Dr., 1770-1774 Bryson Lane, 245-1792 Old SR 46, 719-1170 Clay Lick Rd., 1088-1104 Hill Top Trail, 1055-1080 Treetops Trail/Dr., 1650-1683 Magnolia Lane, 768-845 Mail Pouch Lane.

If you have any questions you can call Nashville Utilities at 812-988-5526.