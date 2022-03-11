Area to see blast of winter weather, possible snow

A winter weather advisory is in effect just south of our area and we will likely see cold temperatures and snow. According to the National Weather Service, up to two inches of snow is expected south of Jackson County starting this evening and going into Saturday morning. Arctic air is moving in tonight for Saturday. Wind chills around zero are possible into Saturday morning.

The high Saturday is only expected to be in the 20s.

Most of the flood warnings in our area have expired as rivers drop back to normal levels, but Seymour residents are still seeing high water.

As of this morning, the flood warning remains in effect for East Fork White River at Seymour, with the river running at just over 14 feet, two feet above the minor flood stage. The river is expected to drop back below flood levels by this evening and return to normal levels by Monday morning.