Area rivers threaten ice-jam flooding

The National Weather Service is warning that we could see some river flooding in the area, as warmer weather breaks up ice on the waterways.

Forecasters say the danger of ice-jam related flooding could last into the weekend and through early next week. High temperatures in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s are expected into next week.

Local counties under the weather advisory include Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson and Shelby counties.

Image courtesy of National Weather Service