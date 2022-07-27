Update: Flood advisory for our area due to heavy rains

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for our area through 10 a.m. due to the heavy rain.

According to forecasters, you could see minor flooding this morning in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage throughout parts of Bartholomew, Decatur, Johnson, Rush and Shelby counties. Affected areas include Franklin, Greensburg, Adams, Edinburgh, Hope, Flat Rock, Milford, Princes Lakes, Geneva, Trafalgar, St. Paul, Hartsville, Waldron, Burney, Marietta, Letts, Sandusky, Clarksburg, Newpoint and Lake Santee.

Earlier:

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a flood watch for our area through 8 p.m. tonight.

Forecasters say that the heavy rain yesterday and overnight could lead to excessive runoff, flooding rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying locations. The affected area includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson and Jennings counties.

The weather service says that today’s heavy rain could make the flooding situation worse, especially in areas that have already received heavy rain since Sunday, saturating the ground.

If you live in a flood-prone area, you should be prepared to take actions should flooding occur. The weather service warns that if if you come up on a flooded roadway, you should turn around and don’t drown.