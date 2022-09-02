Area officers recognized for impaired driving enforcement

Four area law enforcement officers are being recognized for their prowess in stopping drunk and impaired driving.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute presented 62 officers from across the state with its Traffic Safety All-Star Awards in a recent ceremony at Victory Field in Indianapolis. The institute says that officers were nominated by their departments for the award and to qualify, they had to make at least 20 arrests for driving while intoxicated and have taken part in one of the statewide enforcement campaigns.

Of those officers recognized, with the Seymour Police Department, officers Benjamin Miller had 20 arrests and Blake McCrary had 23. Johnson County deputies Andrew Eggebrecht and Dillon Dallas both had 34 arrests.

Officers across the state are taking part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign through this holiday weekend. You can expect to see officers out on high-visibility patrols and sobriety checkpoints cracking down on impaired drivers and educating the public about the dangers of drunk and drugged driving.