Area legislators plan further action on abortion ban

Republicans from the Bartholomew County area and across Indiana are praising Friday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that overturns Roe v. Wade. The nearly 50-year-old decision legalized abortion nationwide.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb had already called for a special session of the legislature next week to approve tax rebates for every taxpayer in the state. On Friday, he said that he expected the legislature would take up an Indiana law banning abortion.

Holcomb said he has been clear saying that he is pro-life. He said “We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that’s exactly what we will do.”

Bartholomew County lawmakers said they support plans to further restrict the procedure in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision.

State Rep. Ryan Lauer of Columbus said that lawmakers plan to support further protections for the unborn and expanded resources for pregnant women. Lauer said that he strongly believes “any action we take should also be paired with expanding the resources and support available to pregnant women and newborn babies.”

State Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour said the Supreme Court made the right call and now the state has “the opportunity to save more lives while ensuring new and expectant mothers have the support they need and deserve.”

Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young called it a “monumental day for the protection of life in America.” He said the current Supreme Court has “corrected an historic injustice.”

Columbus Congressman Greg Pence, said Friday was a new day for our nation. In a Twitter post, Pence said that when life wins, freedom wins. He said htat he was happy to see the justices of the Supreme Court affirm that every person is granted the right to life under the U.S. Constitution.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden says he will stop efforts to ban abortion throughout the U.S., in response to former Vice President Mike Pence’ statements following Friday’s Supreme Court ruling.

Pence said he won’t rest until abortion is banned in all states. The Columbus native said the Court has reaffirmed the right of the American people to govern themselves at the state level in a manner consistent with their values and aspirations

Wyden says Democrats are launching a wide-spread effort to make abortion legal in all states. Wyden is also drafting legislation to prevent big tech companies from selling location data of women who leave a state where abortion is banned to get the procedure done in a state where it’s legal.

TTWN Media Networks Inc. contributed to this report