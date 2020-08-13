Area legislator sickened by COVID-19

Crothersville Community Schools Superintendent Terry Goodin, who also serves as a state representative, is sick with COVID-19.

In a statement, Goodin said he was alerted last week that he had possible contact with someone who had the disease. He was tested a week ago and received the positive result on Monday.

Goodin said that he is currently suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, including what he called “a skull-cracking headache, fever, body aches and cough,

Goodin said he did not have any contact with teachers or students. The Crothersville superintendent’s office is in a separate building attached to the school.

Goodin said he is isolating from his family until cleared by his physician.

He stressed that the virus is real and he urged Hoosiers to take it seriously, to listen to medical experts and to protect yourself, your family and your neighbors.

Goodin, a Democrat, represents portions of Clark, Jefferson, and Scott counties.