Area highways make list as deadliest in Indiana

A new study shows several area highways are among the deadliest in Indiana.

The deadliest on the list is State Road 37, which has an average of 8.4 fatalities each year . That 110-mile route passes through Bloomington and Martinsville, and western Greenwood.

The list is compiled from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s reporting system by The Barber Law Firm in Dallas.

According to the firm’s analysis, State Road 3 and State Road 135 are third and fourth highest on the list. State Road 3, which passes through Jennings and Decatur counties including North Vernon and Greensburg, has 5.6 fatalities per year. State Road 135, which passes locally through Jackson, Brown and Johnson counties has 4.2 average fatalities per year.

Also making the list, the second most deadly is State Road 67, which runs from Vincennes through Muncie and has 7.4 average fatalities per year, while fifth deadliest is State Road 62 in southern Indiana which has 4.0 fatalities per year.

The deadliest highway in the U.S. is State Road 99 in California which averages more than 89 fatalities per year.

Study results can be found here: https://www.thebarberlawfirm.com/