Area groups receive donations from First Financial

Three area organizations are receiving part of $25,000 in grants from First Financial Bank and the First Financial Foundation.

According to the company, in Columbus, Bridge to Dove Recovery House, Bartholomew County’s Council for Youth Development and Su Casa Columbus are this year’s recipients.

Throughout First Financial’s markets in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois, the bank awarded more than half a million in grants to 73 different organizations. The grants went to groups focused on neighborhood development, workforce development, education, culture and the arts, particularly in low-income communities.