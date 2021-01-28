Area counties under travel advisories due to slick conditions

Several area counties are under a travel advisory this morning, due to yesterday’s snow and ice.

Bartholomew, Decatur, Jennings, Jackson and Brown counties are under the yellow advisory level, the state’s lowest level of travel warning, meaning that routine travel or activities are restricted due to a hazardous condition and you should use caution or avoid those areas.

The Bartholomew County Emergency Operations Center has been reporting that some roads remain slick and snow-covered. You should use caution if you are driving and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.