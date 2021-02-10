Area counties remain under travel advisories; Snow and freezing rain expected

Most of our area counties remain under a travel advisory this morning, due to freezing temperatures overnight causing slick road conditions on some of the already wet roadways.

Bartholomew, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson and Shelby counties are all under the yellow advisory level, the state’s lowest level of travel limits, meaning that routine travel or activities are restricted due to a hazardous condition and you should use caution or avoid those areas.

Brown County remains at the higher orange watch level, which means conditions are threatening to public safety. Only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is reporting an area of light snow and freezing rain will be passing through our area this morning. Any accumulation is expected to be very light, however there will be enough to cause slick spots on roads and bridges.