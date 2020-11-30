Area counties remain in COVID-19 serious spread category

Bartholomew and surrounding counties all remain in the orange, or serious spread category, on the Indiana State Department of Health’s color-coded COVID-19 map.

As of Sunday’s numbers, Bartholomew County has 65 new cases and a 7-day positivity rate of 10.8 percent. In other area counties, Decatur had 15 new cases, Jennings 46, Jackson 49, Brown 4, Johnson 106 and Shelby County 49. Shelby County had two new reported deaths, and Johnson County had one. The most recent death in Bartholomew County was on Thanksgiving Day, bringing the county total to 65.

Indiana added 4,335 new cases yesterday and 24 more deaths, for a state total of 5,418 deaths. The seven-day all-test positivity rate in Indiana is just under 11 percent.