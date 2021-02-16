Area counties, much of Indiana, are under travel warnings

Almost all of our area counties have raised the travel status to a warning or red level, which restricts travel to emergencies only. Affected counties locally include Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson and Jennings counties.

Johnson and Shelby counties have upgraded to a watch, or orange level.

The Bartholomew County Commissioners have signed a Disaster Emergency Declaration that is in effect until noon today.

During a travel warning you are directed to refrain from all travel; to comply with necessary emergency measures; to cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and to obey and to comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

As of 6 a.m. this morning, every county in Indiana was under some sort of travel restriction, with most being red or orange, which is a travel watch. Marion County was the only one in the state at the lowest, yellow, advisory level.