Area counties face travel restrictions in wake of snow

Bartholomew and Brown counties are under a travel watch this morning after the overnight blast of snow.

Under a watch, only essential travel such as to and from work or in emergency situations is recommended. Emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools government agencies and other organizations. Bartholomew County Emergency Management says that crews are out working to clear the roadways, but many remain slick and snow-covered.

If you have to be driving, you should allow extra time when you are travelling and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Jackson and Jennings counties remain under a travel advisory, the lowest level of travel advisory under the state system.