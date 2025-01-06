Area counties face restricted travel, more snow on the way

A winter storm warning remains in effect in our area until 7 p.m. tonight.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is forecasting that another 1 to 3 inches of snow and a light glaze of ice is possible with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Area counties are under red travel warnings this morning, meaning travels is restricted to emergency workers only and you should refrain from all travel. Counties under the red travel warning include Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings and Johnson counties.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says you should comply with necessary emergency measures, cooperate with public officials and disaster services and comply with directions of officers.

The only area county not under the red level, is Shelby County which remains under an orange watch travel level this morning. That means only essential travel is recommended and conditions are threatening to the public.