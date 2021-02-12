Area counties continue to improve COVID-19 level

Most area counties remain orange on the state’s color coded map of COVID-19 spread in the state, indicating serious spread of the disease.

According to yesterday’s report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Bartholomew, Johnson, Shelby, Decatur and Jackson counties remain in the orange category, while Jennings and Brown counties are now in the yellow showing moderate spread of the disease.

Bartholomew County reported 29 new cases in yesterday’s update, while Decatur had 10, Jennings had 4, Jackson had 24, Brown had 1, Johnson had 37 and Shelby had 12 new cases. Johnson County had three deaths, while Bartholomew and Jackson counties each had a single death from the disease.

Statewide, there were 17 hundred and 62 new cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday, with 26 newly reported deaths and a 7-day positivity rate of 6 point 1 percent.