Area communities to see funds for job retention programs

Several area communities will receive a share of more than $10.9 million in federal grant funds through the federal COVID-19 Response Program.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch made the announcement last week, saying that there were 42 rural Hoosier communities receiving funds in Phase 2 of the program.

Communities could apply for up to $250,000 for grants or loans that will go to businesses to retain Low-to-Moderate Income jobs.

Shelbyville has been awarded $250,000 to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses with fewer than 100 employees located in the city.

Nashville was awarded $250,000 to provide grants to businesses for retaining low-to-moderate income employees jobs.

Jennings County was also awarded $250,000 to provide $5,000 to $10,000 grants to eligible businesses to assist with job retention through employee salaries, rent/mortgage payments, health/ safety materials, or technology services to accommodate remote work or a change in operations.