Area communities to receive grants to help with COVID-19 recovery

Edinburgh, Brown County and Greensburg are benefiting from a COVID-19 Response Program through the state of Indiana.

Last week, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced almost $2 million dollars in grant funding and yesterday announced another $8.8 million in funds. Crouch explains.

Yesterday, Crouch announced that the Town of Edinburgh was awarded $240,000 to provide grants to small businesses to retain low-to-moderate income employees and to assist with working capital. Brown County was awarded $250,000 to establish a grant program designed to provide economic relief for small businesses to retain jobs.

Last week, The City of Greensburg was awarded $250,000 to provide loans to local small business owners who are low-to-moderate income or to retain low-to-moderate income jobs. The funds will be processed through the local economic development revolving loan program.