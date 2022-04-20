Area communities receive Community Crossings grants

Several local communities are seeing shares of $107.8 million dollars in state grants for street and road repairs. Gov. Eric Holcomb and INDOT announced Tuesday that 224 Indiana communities are receiving shares of Community Crossings grants.

Communities submitted applications for funding during a call for projects in January. Local governments must provide matching funds of 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities.

Among area communities receiving funds:

Bartholomew County $1 million.

Columbus $740,171.

Decatur County $999,999.

Edinburgh $471,903

Franklin $1 million.

Jackson County $983,241.

Jennings County $501,492.

Seymour $928,683.

Shelby County $928,757

Shelbyville $$217,854.

The next call for projects will open in July.