Area communities awarded share of $15 million water system grants

Several area communities will be receiving a share of $15 million in grants from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch announced the awards to improve water infrastructure for 24 communities around the state.

Helmsburg in Brown County is being awarded $600,000 for flood drainage improvements. The town will be replacing old storm sewers along Helmsburg Road, Main Street and First Street. The town will also be extending storm sewers along North Street and improving drainage ditches.

Shelbyville is also receiving $600,000 to construct a relief sewer for the undersized storm sewer main that runs through the city. This will help to reduce residential and street flooding.

Crothersville was awarded $700,000 for an improvement project that will include a new wet weather overflow main and modifying existing plant surge basins with concrete wall cores, along with other improvements.