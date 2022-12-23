Arctic blast leads to power outages

The blast of winter weather has caused some power outages.

Bartholomew County REMC is reporting 49 customers without power early this morning, with most of those in the German Township area. Jackson County REMC is reporting 46 customers without power, with most of those between Seymour and Brownstown.

Duke Energy is reporting more than 550 customers without power this morning with 500 of those in northeastern Bartholomew and southern Shelby counties, between Hope and Flat Rock. About 57 are reported without power near Brownstown.