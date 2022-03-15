Arbor Day Foundation honors IUPUC for forestry efforts

IUPUC is being honored by the Arbor Day Foundation for the school’s commitment to effective urban forest management.

The college announced recently that IUPUC is being recognized with the 2021 Tree Campus Higher Education award from the foundation.

IUPUC met Tree Campus Higher Education’s five standards. Those include maintaining a tree advisory committee, having a campus tree-care plan, dedicating annual funding for a campus tree program, holding an Arbor Day observance, and hosting student service-learning projects.

IUPUC plans to hold a tree planting event on April 27th to celebrate Arbor Day. Two redbud trees, native to Indiana, will be planted as well as the creation of a rock garden around an established tree on campus, and a giveaway of 100 starter trees.

The campus goal is eventually to have a 40 percent tree canopy for the campus. It is currently at about 14 percent coverage.

For more information, visit go.iupuc.edu/treecampus.